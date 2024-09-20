Economic calendar: UK retail sales and Canadian data in spotlight ❗

Today's session will be dominated by the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision and press conference, alongside crucial economic data releases from the UK, Eurozone, and Canada. The BOJ kept its short-term interest rate unchanged at 0.25% as widely expected, maintaining its cautious approach to monetary tightening. Investors will closely watch Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference for any hints about future policy direction. Additionally, retail sales data from the UK, inflation figures from the Eurozone, and economic indicators from Canada will provide insights into global economic health. Several central bank speeches throughout the day may offer further context to recent policy decisions and future outlooks. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Detailed macro calendar (BST): 07:00 - UK, Retail Sales Data for August: Retail Sales YoY: 1.3% (forecast) vs 1.4% (previous) Retail Sales MoM: 0.4% (forecast) vs 0.5% (previous) Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.5% (forecast) vs 0.7% (previous) Core Retail Sales YoY: 1.1% (forecast) vs 1.4% (previous) 07:00 - Germany, PPI Data for August: PPI YoY: -1.0% (forecast) vs -0.8% (previous) PPI MoM: 0.0% (forecast) vs 0.2% (previous) 07:45 - France, Business Climate Overall: 98 (forecast) vs 97 (previous) 09:00 - Eurozone, Consumer Confidence Flash for September: -13.2 (forecast) vs -13.5 (previous) 13:30 - Canada, Economic Data: Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.3% (forecast) vs 0.3% (previous) Retail Sales MoM: 0.6% (forecast) vs -0.3% (previous) CPI MoM: 1.0% (forecast) vs 0.6% (previous) CPI YoY: 2.6% (forecast) vs 2.5% (previous) 18:00 - US, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 488 19:30 - US, CFTC Speculative Net Positions Central bankers' speeches 09:30 BST - BoE's Bailey Speaks

10:30 BST - BoE's Mann Speaks

13:15 BST - BoC Governor Macklem Speaks

16:00 BST - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

19:00 BST - Fed's Harker Speaks

