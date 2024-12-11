Economic Calendar: US CPI, BoC Rate Decision, and Oil Data in Focus

Today's calendar features crucial US inflation data, Bank of Canada's rate decision, and EIA inventory reports. Markets await OPEC's monthly outlook while monitoring US mortgage trends and New Zealand retail figures. The dollar's near-term direction hinges critically on Wednesday's inflation report, with forecasters anticipating another month of sticky price pressures. The core consumer price index, excluding food and energy, is projected to maintain its 0.3% monthly pace, suggesting the Federal Reserve's path to its 2% target remains challenging. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Economic Data Releases (GMT): 12:00 US MBA Mortgage Applications: previous 2.8% WoW

US MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate: previous 6.69%

US Mortgage Market Index: previous 213.9

US Mortgage Refinance Index: previous 498.5

US MBA Purchase Index: previous 161.5 13:30 US CPI (Nov): Headline YoY: forecast 2.7% vs 2.6% previous Core YoY: forecast 3.3% vs 3.3% previous Headline MoM: forecast 0.3% vs 0.2% previous Core MoM: forecast 0.3% vs 0.3% previous

US Real Earnings (Nov): previous 0.1% MoM 14:45 Bank of Canada Rate Statement & Decision: forecast 3.25% vs previous 3.75% 15:30 US EIA Weekly Oil Inventory Data: Crude Oil: forecast -1.000M vs -5.073M previous Gasoline: forecast -0.200M vs 2.362M previous Distillates: forecast 0.900M vs 3.383M previous

18:00 US 10-Year Note Auction: previous 4.347% 19:00 US Federal Budget Balance (Nov): forecast -349.0B vs -257.0B previous 21:45 New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales (Nov): MoM: previous 0.6% YoY: previous -1.1%

Central Bank Speakers (GMT): 14:45 - Bank of Canada Rate Statement & Decision

15:30 - Bank of Canada Press Conference

18:00 - German Bundesbank Balz Speech Earnings: Adobe Q3 2024 (after the close)

