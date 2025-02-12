Economic Calendar: US CPI Data in Focus

All eyes will be set on US CPI data and Fed Chair Powell's second day of congressional testimony, with particular attention to any comments on recent trade tensions and their potential impact on inflation outlook. OPEC monthly report and Crude Oil Inventories will be closely watched for oil market insights amid recent price volatility. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Key Economic Data Releases (All times in GMT) 12:00 - OPEC Monthly Report

13:30 - US Core CPI (January) MoM: Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.2% YoY: Forecast 3.1% vs Previous 3.2%

13:30 - US CPI (January) MoM: Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.4% YoY: Forecast 2.9% vs Previous 2.9%

15:30 - US Crude Oil Inventories Forecast: 2.400M vs Previous 8.664M

15:30 - US Cushing Crude Oil Inventories Previous: -0.034M

18:00 - US 10-Year Note Auction Previous: 4.680%

18:30 - BoC Meeting Minutes

19:00 - US Federal Budget Balance (January) Forecast: -$88.1B vs Previous: -$87.0B

Central Bank Speakers 10:00 - ECB's Elderson Speaks

11:00 - German Buba Mauderer Speaks

15:00 - Fed Chair Powell Testifies (Second Day)

17:00 - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

17:00 - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

22:05 - Fed Waller Speaks

