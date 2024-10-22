Economic Calendar: US Crude Oil stock reading, multiple ECB speakers and corporate earnings in spotlight

Today's economic calendar features US Crude Oil stock reading, multiple speeches from ECB officials, and important corporate earnings reports. The focus will be on the BRICS Summit, central bank communications, and major U.S. companies' quarterly results including General Motors and Verizon. Oil inventory data will be closely watched later in the session.
Economic Data Releases (BST):
11:00 - BRICS Summit
13:30 - Canada RMPI (MoM) (Sep): -1.7% forecast vs -3.1% previous
21:30 - US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -1.580M forecast
Central Banker Speeches:
06:30 - German Buba Balz Speaks
12:30 - ECB McCaul Speaks
14:15 - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
14:25 - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
15:00 - FOMC Member Harker Speaks
15:00 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
16:00 - ECB's Lane Speaks
20:15 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
21:00 - ECB's Lane Speaks
21:15 - ECB McCaul Speaks
Companies Reporting Earnings:
Before Market Open:
- Danaher (DHR.US)
- General Motors (GM.US)
- Lockheed Martin (LMT.US)
- Moody's (MCO.US)
- Verizon Communications (VZ.US)
- Philip Morris (PM.US)
- General Electric (GE.US)
After Market Close:
- Texas Instruments (TXN.US)
