Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

09:56 · 2 October 2025

Economic calendar: US factory orders in focus 🗽US claims report halted by government shutdown

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

The U.S. government shutdown has resulted in the suspension of today’s data releases on jobless claims and the revision of durable goods orders. As a result, today’s macro calendar is very light. Equity indices are posting gains, driven by the technology sector, which reacted optimistically to yesterday’s weak ADP labor market data (which effectively “took over” the significance of the NFP release that will not be published tomorrow) and the new OpenAI partnership with Samsung and SK Hynix under the Stargate project.

Economic Calendar

  • 9 AM GMT (Eurozone) – Unemployment rate, expected 6.2% vs. 6.2% previously

  • 2 PM GMT (U.S.) – Factory orders, expected +1.4% vs. -1.3% previously

  • 2:30 PM GMT  (U.S.) – EIA natural gas storage change, expected 66 bcf vs. 75 bcf previously

Central Bank Speakers

  • 1:35 PM GMT – ECB’s Makhlouf

  • 2:30 PM GMT – Fed’s Logan

  • 4 PM GMT – ECB’s Villeroy

  • 5:30 PM GMT – ECB’s de Guindos

3 October 2025, 18:47

Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
3 October 2025, 18:29

BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽
3 October 2025, 15:02

BREAKING: US ISM Services PMI weaker than expected 📉
3 October 2025, 12:46

DE40: Europe looking for direction amid mixed PMI reports

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app