Economic calendar: US gas inventory data, Canadian retail sales

- Futures contracts indicate a slightly better opening for today's cash session in Europe
- However, the calendar itself will not contain too many reports of potentially significant market importance
- Futures contracts indicate a slightly better opening for today's cash session in Europe
- However, the calendar itself will not contain too many reports of potentially significant market importance
Markets are keeping a close eye on developments in geopolitics, negotiations between the US and China, and sanctions imposed on Russian energy giants ahead of potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Oil is gaining value today, while gold is also seeing a nearly 0.7% rebound.
As for today's session itself, it will not include too many publications of key market importance, which is still related, among other things, to the suspension of US government activities.
What to look out for today? (CET time)
1:00 p.m. - Turkey, interest rate decision. Forecast: 39.5%. Previous: 40.5%.
2:30 p.m. - Canada, retail sales for October. Forecast: 1% m/m. Previous: -0.8% m/m.
16:00 - US, pending home sales for October. Forecast: 4.06 million. Previous: 4.0 million.
16:30 - US, EIA data on natural gas inventories. Forecast: 78 bn. Previous: 80 bn.
Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
US OPEN: Macroeconomic data sends markets to new heights
BREAKING: Final US UoM consumer sentiment drops🗽Inflation expectations higher
BREAKING: US PMI above expectations! 📈🔥EURUSD declines!
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.