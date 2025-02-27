Economic calendar: US GDP, jobless claims, durable goods and ECB minutes in market spotlight 📊

European index futures are trading slightly lower, although in the US, we see a cautious attempt at a rebound. 10-year US Treasury yields rise by nearly 4 basis points; 2-year US Treasury yields rise by approximately 2.5 basis points
Key macroeconomic events in focus:
- US GDP data, durable goods orders, and jobless claims at 1:30 PM GMT
- ECB meeting minutes
Economic Calendar
12:30 PM GMT - Eurozone: European Central Bank (ECB) Meeting Minutes
1:30 PM GMT - US:
- Initial jobless claims: 221K expected vs. 219K previous
- Continuing jobless claims: 1.807M vs. 1.869M previous
- Preliminary quarterly GDP growth for Q4 2024: 2.3% forecast vs. 2.3% previous
- Preliminary PCE inflation for Q4 2024: 2.5% YoY vs. 2.5% previous
- Price index: 2.2% forecast vs. 2.2% previous
- Durable goods orders: Expected to rise by 2% vs. previous decline of -2.2% (0.3% MoM vs. 0.3% previous)
3 PM GMT - US: Pending home sales: -0.85% forecast vs. -5.5% previous
4 PM GMT - US: Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index: -4 forecast vs. -5 previous
3:30 PM GMT - US: EIA natural gas storage change: -271B cubic feet vs. -196B previous
Central Bank Speeches
1:15 PM GMT - Fed Barkin
2:15 PM GMT - Fed Schmid
3 PM GMT - Fed Barr
4:45 PM GMT - Fed Bowman
6:15 PM GMT - Fed Hammack
8:15 PM GMT- Fed Harker
