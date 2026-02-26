Economic calendar: US-Iran talks in Geneva in the spotlight

Today's European session promises to be calm, with no significant macroeconomic publications, so the market's attention is focused on the third round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, seen as the last chance to avoid an escalation of the conflict. In the US session, data on jobless claims will be key, although readings close to forecasts are not expected to have a significant impact on the market. Investors may also be attracted by speeches by Lagarde and Lombardelli from the ECB and BoE.
GMT+1 time calendar below:
- 09:30 🇪🇺 Speech by ECB President Lagarde (no forecast)
- 11:00 🇪🇺 Consumer confidence (February): forecast -12.2, previous -12.2
- 11:00 🇪🇺 Economic sentiment indicator (February): forecast 99.4, previous 99.8
- 11:00 🇪🇺 Business climate (February): forecast 7.2, previous 7.5
- 11:00 🇪🇺 Sentiment in the services sector (February): forecast -6.8, previous -6.1
- 11:20 🇬🇧 Speech by Lombardelli from the Bank of England (no forecast)
- 14:30 🇺🇸 Number of new jobless claims (13 February): forecast 1.869 million, previous 1.860 million
- 14:30 🇺🇸 Four-week average of new jobless claims (20 February): forecast 219,000, previous 219,000.
- 14:30 🇺🇸 Number of new jobless claims (20 February): forecast 216,000, previous 206,000.
- 16:00 🇺🇸 Current account (Q4): forecast -9.68 billion, previous -7.70 billion
- 16:30 🇺🇸 EIA natural gas inventory change (20 February): forecast -144 billion, previous -144 billion
- 17:00 🇺🇸 Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity (February): forecast -2, previous -2
BREAKING: GDP collapse in Canada; US producer inflation accelerates🚨
Economic Calendar: European Inflation and US PPI in the Spotlight
Daily summary: Semiconductors, US dollar and oil put pressure on Wall Street
BREAKING: German GfK consumer sentiments worsen, GDP in line with expectations
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.