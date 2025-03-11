Economic calendar: US JOLTS report in the market spotlight

Wall Street futures attempt a rebound after recent declines. US100 is up 0.9%

European markets are also in the green, with Poland’s W20 leading the gains, trading over 1% higher, while Germany’s DE40 is up 0.7%.

EUR/USD is rising 0.6%, breaking above 1.09. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries has fallen to just under 4.2%, while the 2-year yield has dropped to 3.87%. On the second trading session of the week, market sentiment appears slightly improved. Today’s key focus will be the JOLTS job openings report from the U.S. labor market. Analysts expect little change from the previous reading. A weaker-than-expected report could weigh on the dollar, while stronger data may provide relief for Treasury yields and the greenback, potentially triggering a rebound after the recent sharp declines. Economic Calendar 11:50 PM GMT Japan – Q4 2024 GDP data: 1.1% y/y vs. 0.7% previously and 1.2% forecast (0.6% q/q vs. 0.7% forecast and 0.4% previously)

– Q4 2024 GDP data: 1.1% y/y vs. 0.7% previously and 1.2% forecast (0.6% q/q vs. 0.7% forecast and 0.4% previously) 10 AM GMT U.S. – US NFIB Business Optimism Index: 101 vs. 102.8 previously

– US NFIB Business Optimism Index: 101 vs. 102.8 previously 2 PM GMT U.S. – JOLTS report: 7.63M forecast vs. 7.6M previously

– JOLTS report: 7.63M forecast vs. 7.6M previously 4 PM GMT U.S. – WASDE report for wheat, soybeans, cotton, and corn markets (expected change only in corn stocks; decline to 1.517M from 1.54M previously)

– WASDE report for wheat, soybeans, cotton, and corn markets (expected change only in corn stocks; decline to 1.517M from 1.54M previously) 8:30 PM GMT, U.S. – API crude oil inventory change

