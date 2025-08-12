Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic Calendar: US CPI inflation in the spotlight 🔎📣

06:48 12 August 2025

The most important event of today — and the entire week — is the release of U.S. CPI inflation data. In addition to this publication, a speech by Fed’s Barkin is also scheduled.

U.S. inflation data is particularly significant in the current environment of a weakening labor market and ongoing trade restrictions. Consensus points to a further slight increase in both the headline measure (from 2.7% y/y to 2.8% y/y) and the core measure (from 2.9% y/y to 3.0% y/y). The report will be worth examining for the impact of higher tariffs on price pressures. This will also be important information for the Fed, which has indicated that the full effects of the trade war may only become fully visible a few months after implementation.

Detailed daily calendar:

 

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for June:

  • Average Earnings Index +Bonus: forecast 4.7%; previous 5.0%;
  • Average Earnings ex Bonus: forecast 5.0%; previous 5.0%;
  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.7%; previous 4.7%;
  • Employment Change 3M/3M: previous 134K MoM;

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ZEW Economic Sentiment for August:

  • forecast 28.1; previous 36.1;

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for August:

  • forecast 39.5; previous 52.7;

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for August:

  • forecast -65.0; previous -59.5;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for July:

  • CPI: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
  • CPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • Core CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY;
  • Core CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • Real Earnings: previous -0.4% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Building Permits for June:

  • forecast -3.9% MoM; previous 12.0% MoM;

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

12.08.2025
18:23

Daily Summary: Dollar Weakens Amid Inflation and Trump Comments

U.S. indices gained significantly today, driven by a near 100% market certainty of a Fed interest rate cut at the September meeting. US100 futures...

 15:46

Trump attacks Powell, as yields rise, but US stocks rise to fresh record

President Trump has re-started his public humiliation of the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. Earlier on Tuesday, he demanded that ‘too...

 15:26

Dovish comments from new Trump’s Fed Nominee and new attacks on Powell

Stephen Miran (Trump's Fed Nominee) Pleased with current BLS inflation data, calling it “well behaved.” Argues there’s no...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app