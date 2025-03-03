Economic calendar: US Manufacturing ISM and European CPI flash in market focus

European markets open higher; U.S. indices futures post slight gains
- European data and the U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for February take center stage
- Preliminary Eurozone CPI inflation for February expected to decline to 2.3% YoY from 2.5% in January; core inflation expected to fall from 2.7% to 2.5%
- Final February PMI readings from Eurozone, Germany, France, Switzerland, and Italy slightly higher than expected
Economic Calendar
8:55 AM GMT – Germany Final Manufacturing PMI (Feb): 46.5 Expected 46.1 (unchanged)
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
9 AM GMT – Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI (Feb): 47.6 Expected 47.3 (unchanged)
9:30 AM GMT – UK Final Manufacturing PMI (Feb): Expected 46.4 (unchanged)
10 AM GMT – Eurozone Preliminary CPI Inflation (Feb):
- YoY: 2.3% vs. 2.5% previous
- MoM: 0.4% vs. -0.3% previous
- Core CPI YoY: 2.5% vs. 2.7% previous
2:45 PM GMT – U.S. Final Manufacturing PMI (Feb): Expected 51.6 (unchanged)
3 PM GMT – U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Feb): 50.8 vs. 50.9 previous
- Prices: Expected 56.3 vs. 54.9 previous
- New Orders: Expected 54.6 vs. 55.1 previous
- Employment: Expected 50.1 vs. 50.3 previous
Central Bank Speeches
3 PM GMT – ECB’s Buch
5:35 PM GMT – Fed’s Musalem