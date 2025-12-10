BREAKING: Costs of labor bellow expectations in US!🚨EURUSD muted ↔️

14:30 - Employment Costs Index - Q3 2025

Cost Index QoQ: 0,8% (Expected 0,9%; Previous 0,9%)

Employment Wages QoQ: 0,8% (Previous: 1%)

Costs of employment grew less than expected in 3rd quarter. Decrease of dynamic from 0,9% to 0,8%. It maintains a long trend of steadily decreasing dynamic of cost of labor growth in US, which started in mid 2022.

This data is yet another indicator that the labor market in US might already be tighter than most think, although not severely so.

Labor market pressure will support FOMC members striving for faster/deeper rate cuts, although data reading surprise was minimal; therefore, market reaction remains alike.

EURUSD (M1)

Source: xStation5