Economic calendar: US Non-Farm Payrolls report in the market spotlight📌

U.S. indices are rising, while sentiment in Europe remains clearly weaker

9:00 AM will be a key moment for European data – eurozone GDP revision and retail sales in focus

NFP report at 12:30 PM GMT in the macro spotlight – is the U.S. labor market losing steam? Today the market will see a key US and Canadian labor market reports as well as Q2 GDP revision and retail sales from Eurozone. The data can affect EURUSD and USDCAD pairs, increasing the volatility not only on Wall Street, but also across the fx market. The weak NFP report may pressure the US dollar even further; Wall Street expects weaker numbers, but stable unemployment. Economic Calendar (GMT): Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 9:00 AM – Eurozone : May retail sales expected at +0.2% MoM vs -0.1% previously (1.5% YoY, unchanged)

9:00 AM – Eurozone : Q2 GDP revision expected at +0.4% QoQ vs +0.3% previously (1.2% YoY, unchanged)

12:30 PM – United States : Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) for May: 126K expected vs 177K previously Private sector: 120K expected 167K previously Manufacturing: -5K expected vs +1K previously Unemployment rate: exp. 4.2%, unchanged Average hourly earnings: +3.7% YoY exp. vs +3.8% previously, and 0.3% MoM exp. vs +0.2% previously

12:30 PM – Canada : Labor market data and employment change for May: -10K expected vs +7.9K previously Unemployment rate: 7.0% expected vs 6.9% previously Wages: +3.2% YoY expected vs +3.5% previously

7:00 PM – United States: May consumer credit data: $10 billion expected vs $10.17 billion previously ECB and Fed Speakers (GMT): 8:00 AM – ECB Holzmann

8:30 AM – ECB Lagarde

8:45 AM – ECB Simkus

1:00 PM – ECB Centeno

2:00 PM – Fed Bowman

