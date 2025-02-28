Economic Calendar: US PCE Inflation, German CPI, French GDP In Focus

Today's economic releases will be closely watched as markets navigate escalating US-China trade tensions and the global market selloff. With Asian stocks plummeting and technology shares under pressure following Nvidia's decline, investors will focus on the crucial PCE inflation report that could influence Fed rate cut expectations. European economic data including French and German figures will provide insight into the region's economic health, while UK housing data came in higher than expected. Central bank commentary may offer additional guidance amid the volatile trading environment. Key Events (All times GMT) Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 07:00 - UK Housing Data UK Nationwide HPI (YoY) (Feb): 3.9% actual vs 3.4% expected vs 4.1% prior

UK Nationwide HPI (MoM) (Feb): 0.4% actual vs 0.2% expected vs 0.1% prior 07:00 - German Retail Sales German Retail Sales (MoM) (Jan): 3.5% actual vs 0.4% expected vs -1.6% prior 07:45 - French Economic Indicators French Consumer Spending (MoM) (Jan): -0.6% expected vs 0.7% prior

French GDP (QoQ) (Q4): -0.1% expected vs 0.4% prior

French GDP (YoY) (Q4): 0.7% expected vs 1.2% prior

French CPI (MoM) (Feb): 0.5% expected vs 0.2% prior

French HICP (MoM) (Feb): 0.3% expected vs -0.2% prior 08:00 - Swiss Economic Indicators Swiss KOF Leading Indicators (Feb): 101.9 expected vs 101.6 prior 08:55 - German Labor Market German Unemployment Change (Feb): 14K expected vs 11K prior

German Unemployment Rate (Feb): 6.2% expected vs 6.2% prior 13:00 - German Inflation German CPI (MoM) (Feb): 0.4% expected vs -0.2% prior

German CPI (YoY) (Feb): 2.3% expected vs 2.3% prior 13:30 - Canadian GDP Canadian GDP (QoQ) (Q4): 1.9% annualized expected vs 1.0% prior

Canadian GDP (MoM) (Dec): 0.2% expected vs -0.2% prior 13:30 - US PCE Inflation US Core PCE Price Index (MoM) (Jan): 0.3% expected vs 0.2% prior

US Core PCE Price Index (YoY) (Jan): 2.6% expected vs 2.8% prior

US PCE Price Index (MoM) (Jan): 0.3% expected vs 0.3% prior

US PCE Price Index (YoY) (Jan): 2.5% expected vs 2.6% prior

US Personal Spending (MoM) (Jan): 0.2% expected vs 0.7% prior

US Goods Trade Balance (Jan): -$116.90B expected vs -$122.01B prior 14:45 - US Chicago PMI US Chicago PMI (Feb): 40.5 expected vs 39.5 prior 15:30 - US GDP Forecast US Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q1): 2.3% expected vs 2.3% prior 18:00 - US Energy Sector US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 488

US Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 592 20:30 - CFTC Positions Data CFTC Currency Speculative Net Positions (GBP, AUD, EUR, BRL)

CFTC Commodity Speculative Net Positions (Crude Oil, Gold)

CFTC Index Speculative Net Positions (Nasdaq 100, S&P 500) Central Bank Speakers 07:00 - Bank of England MPC Member Ramsden Speaks

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.