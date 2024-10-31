Economic calendar: US PCE inflation in focus; Apple and Amazon quarterly results 🗽

European indices record declines after weak sentiment during the Asian session and declines in the US stock market

Light macro calendar in Europe; HICP inflation data for October, in the Eurozone (10 AM GMT)

U.S. PCE inflation and jobless claims (12:30 PM GMT) and the Chicago regional PMI index (1:45 PM GMT) in the market spotlight

Apple, Amazon and Intel Q3 results today, after the US market close

During today's session, investors will turn their attention primarily to the United States, where Wall Street will await data on PCE inflation for September (the Fed's preferred measure of price pressures) and benefit claims. Expectations suggest that annual PCE growth will decline slightly, including on a core basis, but the month-on-month reading is expected to show a slightly larger increase. At the same time, data on U.S. household spending and income will be published; both measures are expected to show stronger monthly dynamics, with a slight increase in the labour cost index.

Benefit claims are expected to rise only slightly to 229,000 from 227,000 previously. A solid PCE report seems likely to support Wall Street sentiment, provided inflation turns out to be in line with or below forecasts. On the other hand, strong consumption data and a higher PCE reading, especially in monthly dynamics, could unseat yields and the dollar. Macro data will by no means be the only factor today that could raise volatility in the stock market. After today's session, quarterly reports will be presented by Apple and Amazon, closing out the main part of the Mag7 companies' results (where only Nvidia will be missing from the set; results on November 20).

Economic calendar

10 AM GMT Eurozone, HICP inflation in October: 1.9% y/y forecast vs. 1.7% previously

Core HICP: 2.6% y/y forecast vs 2.7% previous

12:30 PM GMT US, unemployment claims: 229k forecast vs. 227k previous

12:30 PM GMT US, September PCE inflation: 2.1% y/y forecasts vs. 2.2% previous (0.2% m/m forecasts vs. 0.1% previous)

Core PCE inflation: 2.6% y/y forecast vs. 2.7% previous (0.3% m/m forecast vs. 0.1% previous)

Americans' income: 0.3% m/m forecast vs 0.2% previous

Americans' spending: 0.4% m/m forecast vs 0.2% previous

Employment Cost Index (Q3 2024): 1% forecasts QoQ vs 0.9% previously

01:45 PM GMT Chicago PMI for October: 47 forecasts vs 46.7 previously

02:30 PM GMT Change in US gas inventories according to.EIA: 83 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs 80 bcf previously

Central bankers' speeches:

9 AM GMT - ECB Panetta

10 AM GMT - ECB Escriva

Key company results in the US