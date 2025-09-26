Economic calendar: US PCE Report and Further Speeches by Fed Officials (26.09.2025)

The economic calendar for the end of the week is particularly interesting. The most important information is expected to be released in the second half of the day. The focus will primarily be on data regarding PCE and American incomes. From the perspective of future Fed decisions, PCE data will have the greatest impact today.
Detailed daily calendar:
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
14:30, United States – Report on American consumer spending:
-
Consumer spending (m/m): forecast 0.5%; previous 0.5%
-
Core PCE (m/m): forecast 0.2%; previous 0.3%
-
PCE (m/m): forecast 0.3%; previous 0.2%
-
Core PCE (y/y): forecast 2.9%; previous 2.9%
-
PCE (y/y): forecast 2.7%; previous 2.6%
14:30, Canada – GDP data:
-
July GDP: forecast 0.1%; previous -0.1%
15:00, United States – Speech by Richmond Fed President (Tom Barkin)
16:00, United States – University of Michigan Report
-
University of Michigan Index: forecast 55.4; previous 58.2
-
Short-term inflation expectations: forecast 4.8%; previous 4.8%
-
Long-term inflation expectations: forecast 3.9%; previous 3.5%
19:00, United States – U.S. oil rig count
19:00, United States – Public speech by Fed Governor (Michelle Bowman)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.