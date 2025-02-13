Economic calendar: US PPI and jobless claims in the spotlight on Wall Street

- Futures on US indices lose slightly; PPI and jobless claims release in macro spotlight
- Profit taking among Chinese tech companies puts CHN.cash and HK.cash under pressure
- Polish W20 leads gains in Europe amid higher probability of the Russia - Ukraine peace deal; DE40 gains nearly 0.4%, but UK100 loses 0.6% after stronger-than-forecast UK data that strengthened sterling
The mood of financial markets is mixed at the start of Thursday's session; Wall Street index futures are losing slightly, although gains dominate in Europe. Euphoric gains by Chinese technology companies were overwhelmingly erased on the Hong Kong stock exchange, after an initial 4.2% gain in the benchmark of Chinese technology companies turned into a 1.5% loss, pointing to the biggest session sell-off since October 2024.
Macro data will be the focus of investors' attention; low jobless claims combined with a higher-than-forecast rise in producer price inflation (PPI) could put pressure on Wall Street and reassure investors that January's CPI was not just an 'accident' and the inflationary trend is also extending to final producer prices. Today, 10-year US Treasury bond yields retreated to 4.6%; 2-year yields also fell 3bp to 4.33%.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Macro calendar
14:30 - US PPI inflation headline (for January): expected 3.3% vs. 3.3% previously (0.3% vs. 0.2% previously)
- US Core PPI (for January): expected 3.3% vs. 3.5% previously (0.3% m/m vs. 0% previously)
3:30 PM GMT - US jobless claims: expected 215.5k vs. 219k previously
- Continued jobless claims: expected 1.8815 million vs. 1.886 million previously
3:30 PM GMT - Change in US gas inventories according to EIA: expected -92 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs -174 bcf previously
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.