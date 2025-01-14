Economic calendar: US PPI data in focus (14.01.2025)

Futures point to higher opening of European cash session

The most important reading of the day is US PPI data

The US100 index defends the support set by the 100-day EMA

Tuesday's Asian session brings an improvement in sentiment, following the wave of fear that took over yesterday's stock market trading. The US100 index managed yesterday to close trade above the 100-day exponential moving average, which is an important support point for the overall medium-term uptrend. The situation is similar for the US500 and US2000 indices, where the demand side managed to defend the 100-day EMA and 200-day EMA, respectively. Better sentiment yesterday allowed the Chinese CHN.cash index to rebound nearly 2.5%.

The economic calendar for today's session focuses on PPI data from the US. Scheduled speeches by Williams and Schmid from the Fed may also catch investors' attention.

Detailed macro calendar: