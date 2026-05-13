Economic calendar: US PPI inflation and euro area GDP 📌

In the US, today’s focus is on the April PPI report following yesterday’s strong CPI reading, which showed persistent core inflationary pressure. Consensus expects PPI to rise by 0.5% m/m. The market will watch whether producer prices confirm broader price pressures and reinforce the Fed’s cautious stance.
In the euro area, the second estimate of Q1 GDP is expected to confirm weak growth after the preliminary reading showed only 0.1% q/q and 0.8% y/y. A key element of the report will be employment data, which is forecast to rise by around 0.1% q/q.
Morning wrap (13.05.2026)
BREAKING: U.S. CPI shows persistent inflation pressure! Dollar Strengthens After Data Release!
📉 EURUSD down 0.3% ahead of April’s inflation
Economic Calendar - Inflation Takes Center Stage (12.05.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.