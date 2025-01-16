Economic calendar: US retail sales and jobless claims in the market spotlight

Stock indexes gain on both sides of the Atlantic; US100 gains 0.8% and DE40 gains 0.4%

US retail sales in focus of financial markets

British GDP and industrial production below forecasts; slightly higher final CPI from Germany for December Today's session is once again being dictated by the bulls, with indexes in Europe opening higher, buoyed by optimism in the technology sector, supported by strong quarterly results from leading global chipmaker TSMC (TSM.US). Markets will turn their attention primarily to retail sales, with whatever the data shows, it seems that it may be difficult to shrug off the positive sentiment. More companies will show results, from the U.S. financial sector and insurance giant, DJIA-listed UnitedHealth Group (UHG.US). Economic calendar Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 1:30 PM GMT - US, retail sales m/m. 0.6% vs. 0.7% forecast

1:30 PM GMT - US, core retail sales m/m. 0.5% vs 0.2% forecasts

1:30 PM GMT - US, benefit claims. 210k forecast vs 201k previously

1:30 PM GMT - USA, Philly Fed regional index. -5 vs -16.4 previously

1:30 PM GMT - US, export prices. 0.1% forecast vs. 0% previous

3 PM GMT - US, NAHB Real Estate Index. 45 forecast vs. 46 previous

3 PM GMT - US, Business inventories. 0.1% forecast vs 0.1% previously

3:30 PM GMT - USA, Gas inventories according to EIA. Expectations: -259 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs -40 bcf previously Central bankers' speeches 9 AM GMT - ECB Patsalides

5:30 PM GMT - BoC Gravelle

8 PM GMT - ECB Panetta Financial results Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, United Health Group

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.