Ethereum gains 10% 🔔

A total two-day increase of 37.4% is the largest since early 2019 🔎📈
Record demand for Ethereum continues for the second day in a row. The price of the second-largest project is once again up over 9% to 2,370 USD, bringing the total gain over two sessions to 32%.
Such a strong rebound is the result of an exceptionally negative sentiment that persisted in the market for an extended period. Ethereum had been declining for nearly five consecutive months, with the scale of the sell-offs exceeding 10% in three months separately. In February and March alone, we saw drops of 33% and 17%, respectively.
The correction in Ethereum reached over 65% from its peaks in 2924, with a scale comparable to the bear market of 2022. This is why the current rebound is so significant.
Ethereum is currently recording its largest two-day gain since 2019 – a total of 37.4%.
Ethereum (D1 interval)
From a technical analysis perspective, we are now entering an important resistance zone just below the 2,500 USD level. Everything depends on whether such strong buying pressure can be maintained, but short-term investors are strongly incentivized to take profits. A correction at these levels would be justified, but given the dynamic rally, it’s difficult to estimate technical resistance levels.
Source: xStation 5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.