Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Ethereum near 2021 highs 🚀

13:05 13 August 2025

ETF inflows support Ethereum 📈 Cryptocurrencies on the rise

Ethereum is climbing today to nearly USD 4,700, matching the all-time highs from November 2021. Since the beginning of April, the price of ETH has more than tripled, driven by strong inflows into ETF funds and a growing appetite for risk assets. Over the past 30 days, ETH has gained more than 40%, and on Monday, U.S. Ethereum ETFs saw a record net inflow of USD 1.01 billion, compared with just USD 178 million into Bitcoin.

  • Demand for Ethereum is supported by the continued weakness of the U.S. dollar and a potential shift in Federal Reserve policy, which could soon begin cutting interest rates (and will almost certainly do so from May 2026). Technological factors are also gaining importance — the ETH blockchain has broad practical applications in tokenization and decentralization trends, boosted by new, industry-friendly regulations in the U.S.
  • Bitcoin remains around USD 120,000, while its dominance over smaller cryptocurrencies — so-called altcoins — has been declining for some time. This could signal the start of the so-called altseason, a period when capital flows from Bitcoin into smaller cryptocurrencies in pursuit of higher returns. Historically, this pattern has marked the late, euphoric stage of a bull market, preceding a surge in volatility and panic.

Ethereum (D1 chart)

Looking at the chart, we can see a strong upward trend, with the RSI indicator nearing 80 points, signaling overbought conditions. ETH’s price is in a zone of potentially heavy supply (2021 highs), and if it manages to break above USD 4,800, the path to USD 5,000 and beyond will open.

Source: xStation5

Cumulative inflows into ETH over the past 20 days amount to more than USD 5 billion, and after Monday’s record inflow of over USD 1 billion, yesterday ETF inflow reached also very high number almost USD 480 milllion.

 
 

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

14.08.2025
15:33

BREAKING: EIA natural gas change above estimates

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: Actual 56B Forecast 54B Previous 7B   The NATGAS futures dipped billow 30-period exponential...

 15:12

US OPEN: Equities retreat on higher inflation reading (14.08.2025)

US stock indices opened in the red, while bond yields recovered after a significantly stronger-than-expected wholesale inflation tempered Fed rate cut...

 13:57

Dollar gains after higher PPI 📈

U.S. producer inflation unexpectedly rebounded strongly (Core PPI: +3.7% vs 2,9% estimate) after last month’s mild reading suggested a limited impact...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app