Euro Area core inflation above estiamtes! EURUSD under key resistance!

11:00 CET, Euro Area, inflation data for July:
-
Eurozone Core CPI YoY Flash Actual 2.5% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%)
-
Eurozone CPI YoY Flash Actual 2.9% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.8%)
Inflation dynamics in the key sectors. Source: Eurostat
Euro Area inflation ticked up from 2.8% in June to 2.9% YoY in July, according to the flash estimate from the Eurostat. Energy is the main driver of price pressures in Europe, accelrating 10% from 8,5% previous month. Food, alcohol and tobacco is the only category that decelerated (from 1.5% to 1.2%). Services remain sticky at 3.3% (previously at 3.2%).
Technical Analysis: EURUSD (H1)
After correcting slighlty from a recent peak, EURUSD on the H1 chart maintains a strong bullish posture following a sharp breakout, consolidating near 1.1516 above key moving averages (10-EMA at 1.1515 and 30-EMA at 1.1498). The RSI at 58.3 reflects solid, sustainable upward momentum. A decisive push above the 1.1530 resistance level is crucial for bulls to unlock further gains. Conversely, a pullback below 1.1500 could trigger a retest of the 0.0% Fibonacci support at 1.1483, followed by the 100-EMA near 1.1447.
Source: xStation5
Chart of the Day: EURUSD after the Fed meeting. The market scales back rate hike expectations
Economic Calendar: Key European CPI Readings and Oil Giants’ Earnings
Morning Wrap: AI Fuels the Rebound. Technology Makes a Strong Comeback
Daily Summary: Equities rally on not-so-hawkish Fed and AI trade revival, Yen dominates FX, oil retreats (30.07.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.