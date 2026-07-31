Morning Wrap: AI Fuels the Rebound. Technology Makes a Strong Comeback

📈 Stock Market – Wall Street and Corporate Earnings

The Wall Street session ended in excellent spirits, with the rebound encompassing all major US indices.

The Dow Jones gained 1.2%, while the benchmark S&P 500 index rose by approximately 1.7%.

The main winner and growth leader was the Nasdaq, which gained nearly 2.8%.

US indices were primarily driven by technology companies.

Microsoft took center stage, boasting very strong results the previous day and ending the session up by about 15%.

Micron gained 18%, AMD rose 15%, while Sandisk surged by roughly 25%.

After the market close, Amazon reported very strong results — company revenue increased by 20% YoY to reach $200.6 billion.

The star of Amazon's report was the AWS segment, whose revenue increased by 37% YoY to $42.2 billion, marking its fastest growth rate in 18 quarters.

The dynamic expansion of the cloud business shows that Amazon's massive investments in infrastructure and artificial intelligence are starting to yield increasingly clear results.

At the same time, high capital expenditures remain a significant topic for the market.

Amazon's reported earnings per share (EPS) came in at $5.75, though the result was largely supported by a one-off gain related to its investment in Anthropic.

Amazon announced further increases in capital expenditure, underlining the scale of the company's ambitions in developing AI infrastructure and cloud services.

After the session, Apple also presented its results, delivering a solid, and at times even very strong, report.

Apple's revenue rose by 16% YoY to $109.4 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) reached $2.02.

iPhone sales were very strong, increasing by over 20% YoY, and the services segment set another record for the June quarter.

Despite clearly beating expectations, the market found no major "wow" factor in the report.

Investors pointed to weaker-than-forecasted results in the services segment and a mixed picture for sales in China.