European Economic Growth Could Decline by Up to 0.5% Due to Tariffs (ECB)

"Trade frictions are detrimental to global growth and welfare", Christine Lagarde just stated in Brussels.
During a session of the European Parliament, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) addressed concerns and uncertainties regarding the escalating trade war between the European Union and the United States. ECB analyses indicate that economic growth in the Eurozone would decline 0.3% in response to the 25% tariffs imposed on European goods imported into the U.S. A retaliatory response from the EU could deepen this loss to 0.5%.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
On the other hand, there are additional concerns about inflation. According to Lagarde, the disinflationary process is on the right track, and her overall remarks suggest that the ECB is shifting the majority of its focus toward the risks of weak economic growth.
EUR/USD has been gradually falling below 1.09 since yesterday’s press conference by the Fed Chair.Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.