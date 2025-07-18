Yen under electoral pressure 🇯🇵 📉

AUDJPY resumes its upward movement two days before the uncertain parliamentary elections in Japan. The recent correction ended with a rebound off the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA10; yellow), pushing the exchange rate back above 96.80 (+0.6%).
The yen remains one of the weakest currencies in today’s session as markets await Sunday’s parliamentary elections. The recent weakness of the yen indicates that investors are seriously considering the possibility of current Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba losing his majority.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
On the other hand, it seems the market has already become accustomed to the prospect of political instability and concerns about excessive fiscal expansion. This is reflected, among other things, in the correction in Japanese long-term bond yields observed this week — 10-year yields have fallen from Tuesday’s 1.59% to 1.555%, while 30-year yields declined from 3.181% to 3.118%.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.