EURUSD drops 0.4%, US30 loses 0.6%. Putin signals that Russia 'would consider using nuclear weapons', if attacked

Despite quite optimistic opening today session on Wall Street, the second half of a day brings declines as US100 erases almost all today upward move and US30 (DJIA) loses 0.6% (Amgen pressures index, losing 4.6%). We can also see strengthening US dollar, with USDIDX rising more than 0.6%, weakening euro and Japanese yen. OECD named US economy 'robust' today, seeing 2024 US growth forecast at 2.6% (unchanged), but trimming 2025 GDP growth to 1.6% (1.8% previously).
Putin remarks
President Putin commented Russia - Ukraine war dynamics, signalling potential nuclear escalation, saying that Russia '(...) Would consider using nuclear weapons if it gets reliable information about start of mass cross-border attack by air from strategic and tactical aviation, cruise missiles, drones and hypersonic weapons (...) we reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia, including if the enemy poses a critical threat to our sovereignty with conventional weapons'. Today's Putin remark is the answer to supported by NATO 'green signal' for Ukraine to use long-range precise missile, tactical strikes deep into Russia (ATACMS). Previously US NSC spokesperson told about reports, that Russia has a secret war drones project in China, which is 'deeply concerning'.
EURUSD (M15)
Source: xStation5
US30 (M15)
Source: xStation5
