📈 EURUSD gains 0.5%

EURUSD pair is surging almost 0.5% today rising to almost 1.173 amid weakeing US dollar, falling treasuries yields and strong risk appetite on Wall Street. ECB holded interest rates unchanged on today meeting, signalling that price pressure from the energy markets may lead to rising and destabilized energy markets even with the Iran conflict will end. Of course, this adds more uncertainty and may slow the European economy. The bank will watch not only inflation itself but rather markets and consumer respons to that, which make further interest rate hikes in eurozone highly uncertaint. However, todays US macro data were not very strong.

Growth disappointed slightly, with GDP at 2.0% vs 2.3% expected, but the consumer remains firm: nominal spending rose 0.9% MoM, while income growth surprised to the upside. The labor market also looks tight, with jobless claims clearly below expectations. The bigger issue is inflation. Headline PCE remains elevated, core PCE was firmer than expected on the advance measure, and the Employment Cost Index accelerated to 0.9%, suggesting wage pressure has not fully cooled. Overall, this is not a recessionary print, but it is also not clearly disinflationary. For the Fed, the data support a cautious stance and reduce the urgency for near-term rate cuts.

US macro data for today

US GDP Growth (QoQ, annualized): 2.0% vs 2.3% expected, 0.5% prior

2.0% vs 2.3% expected, 0.5% prior US GDP Price Index: 3.6% vs 3.9% expected, 3.7% prior

3.6% vs 3.9% expected, 3.7% prior US GDP Deflator SA Advance: 3.6% vs 3.6% expected, 3.7% prior

3.6% vs 3.6% expected, 3.7% prior US PCE Prices Advance: 4.5% vs 4.5% expected, 2.9% prior

4.5% vs 4.5% expected, 2.9% prior US Core PCE Prices Advance: 4.3% vs 4.1% expected, 2.7% prior

4.3% vs 4.1% expected, 2.7% prior US PCE Price Index YoY: 3.5% vs 3.5% expected, 2.8% prior

3.5% vs 3.5% expected, 2.8% prior US PCE Price Index MoM: 0.7% vs 0.7% expected, 0.4% prior

0.7% vs 0.7% expected, 0.4% prior US Core PCE Price Index YoY: 3.2% vs 3.2% expected, 3.0% prior

3.2% vs 3.2% expected, 3.0% prior US Core PCE Price Index MoM: 0.3% vs 0.3% expected, 0.4% prior

0.3% vs 0.3% expected, 0.4% prior US Consumer Spending MoM: 0.9% vs 0.9% expected, 0.5% prior

0.9% vs 0.9% expected, 0.5% prior US Personal Income MoM: 0.6% vs 0.3% expected, -0.1% prior

0.6% vs 0.3% expected, -0.1% prior US Real Personal Consumption MoM: 0.2% vs 0.3% expected, 0.1% prior

0.2% vs 0.3% expected, 0.1% prior US Initial Jobless Claims: 189K vs 212K expected, 214K prior

189K vs 212K expected, 214K prior US Continuing Jobless Claims: 1.785M vs 1.815M expected, 1.821M prior

1.785M vs 1.815M expected, 1.821M prior US Employment Cost Index: 0.9% vs 0.8% expected, 0.7% prior

EURUSD (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

Eurozone inflation is rising again and if European consumers will show resilience - ECB interest rate hikes are not "off the table".

Source: XTB Research, ECB, Macrobond