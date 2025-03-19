Fed chair Jerome Powell remarks (LIVE) GOLD sets new ATH

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has now begun his press conference. Here are some of his remarks. The economy remains generally in good shape.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged but slowed the pace of balance sheet reduction.

Labor market conditions remain strong.

Sentiment indices indicate significant uncertainty regarding the economy.

There is a noticeable slowdown in consumer spending.

Inflation remains elevated, with tariffs driving up inflation expectations.

The Fed must distinguish signals from noise when assessing the economy and indicators.

The Fed is in no rush to adjust interest rates.

The Fed is in a good position to wait for greater clarity and gain more confidence about the future.

If the economy remains strong and inflation does not move toward the target, the Fed may keep rates higher for longer.

The Fed has noticed some tensions in the money market, which led to the decision to adjust the pace of balance sheet reduction.

This should not be interpreted as a shift in monetary policy.

Goods inflation moved up, trying to track that back to tariff increases is challenging. Clearly tariffs are part of it.

My base case is that there is no policy signal from tariffs, but I can't know that.

It is too soon to say if it will be appropriate to look through the effect of tariff inflation. A good part of marked-up inflation comes from tariffs. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app GOLD surged to new ATH today, near levels from today morning, at $3045 per ounce. Overall, Powell remarks are more hawkish that the Fed statement. However, Powell said that 'survey data show a significant rise in uncertainty and downside risks' potentially signalling the readiness to react if US economy slow down. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.