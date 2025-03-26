Fed Kashkari addresses tariffs uncertainty. USDJPY surges 0.5% above 150

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, commented today on the state of the U.S. economy, pointing to significant uncertainty related to trade tariffs. The U.S. dollar is gaining slightly, while the Japanese yen is under heavy pressure. Data from Japan showed no year-over-year growth in chain store sales for February, disappointing expectations for a 1% YoY increase. Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The impact of tariffs on interest rates more or less cancels out, so we should remain where we are.

I'm uncertain about the effect of tariffs.

I take the decline in confidence very seriously – the longer it lasts, the more meaningful it becomes.

The good news is that if trade uncertainty is resolved, confidence could be restored.

It’s conceivable that the decline in confidence could have a greater impact than the tariffs themselves.

This is the most significant shift in sentiment in the last decade, excluding the coronavirus pandemic.

A large part of this change stems from tariff-related uncertainty.

Over the next year or two, we should be in a position to lower interest rates further.

After the introduction of tariffs in 2018, we observed less reshoring of manufacturing to the U.S. than to other countries.

Compared to other nations, the U.S. is relatively insulated from trade dynamics.

Policy uncertainty is making the Fed’s job more difficult. The labor market remains strong – the biggest challenge is to finish the job. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.