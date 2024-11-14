Fed Kugler signals that housing and other factors may complicate lowering US inflation 💵

Adriana Kugler, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors signalled today, that fighting with higher inflation in the US may be harder, however further rate cuts are still a 'basic scenario'. Here is the breakdown of Kugler's commentary today.

Housing and other factors may complicate lowering inflation further.

If the labor market sputters, it is appropriate to gradually reduce interest rates.

There's been considerable progress on easing inflation pressure.

The Fed must be mindful of both sides of mandate right now.

The US labor market is still resilient, but it has cooled.

If inflation stalls or picks up, it would be appropriate to pause cuts.

If the job market slows suddenly, gradual cuts are appropriate.

We must pay attention to both employment and inflation goals.

Central bank independence is fundamental to good outcomes.

EURUSD reacted with some upside move after reaching support near 1.05, however the pair still loses more than 0.2% today, while USDIDX gains almost 0.25%. US 10-year Treasury yields are little changed today at 4.44%.

