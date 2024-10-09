Fed Logan with quite hawkish comments on US monetary policy

FOMC member Logan comments today US monetary policy and rate cuts, signalling that inflation risk can temper Fed's dovish sentiments and dovish guidance.
- Spending, economic growth that's stronger than forecast poses upside risk to inflation
- Unwarranted further easing in financial conditions could also push demand out of balance with supply.
- The neutral Fed funds rate is uncertain; structural economic changes mean it may be higher than pre-pandemic.
- We remain attentive to inflation risks from supply chains, geopolitics and port strike.
- The US economy is strong and stable, but there are meaningful uncertainties around the outlook.
- As the labor market has cooled, we face more risk it will cool beyond what is needed to return inflation to 2%.
- Progress on inflation has been broad-based; the labor market has cooled and remains healthy.
- Inflation and the labor market are within striking distance of the Fed's goals.
- Upside risks to inflation mean the Fed should not rush to reduce rates.
- Recent trends in inflation for housing, other core services are encouraging and expected to come down over time.
- Less restrictive policy will help avoid cooling labor market more than necessary.
- Supported Fed's decision to begin normalizing policy by cutting the policy rate.
- We continue to see a meaningful risk inflation could get stuck above the Fed's 2% goal.
- Lowering the policy rate gradually would allow time to judge how restrictive monetary policy may or may not be.
- Normalizing policy gradually also allows the Fed to best balance labor market risks.
- Policy is not a preset, the Fed must remain nimble.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.