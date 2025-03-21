Fed Waller, Williams and Goolsbee comment on US economy 🏛️EURUSD drops 0.3%

The U.S. dollar continues to strengthen today, with the EURUSD pair down nearly 0.3%. On March 21, several Federal Reserve (Fed) members — Christopher Waller, John Williams, and Austan Goolsbee — shared their views on the U.S. economy, inflation, tariffs, and monetary policy. Here is the complete breakdown of their comments.
Christopher Waller (Fed)
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
- In my opinion, the slower pace of balance sheet runoff set to begin in June 2024 remains the right decision.
- Even with a slower pace of asset reductions, a clear plan of action is still necessary. At this week’s meeting, I preferred to maintain the current pace of balance sheet reduction.
- Slowing or halting asset runoff will be appropriate once we get closer to a sufficient level of reserves.
John Williams (Fed)
- I closely monitor fiscal policy and its impact on both the economy and monetary policy.
- More transparent communication is a powerful and effective tool.
- The 2% inflation target is not up for discussion during the policy review process.
- The neutral interest rate is a helpful reference but should not guide monthly decisions.
- Assessing the impact of tariffs largely depends on the specific details.
- It’s crucial to consider the long-term effects of changes in government policy.
- I am monitoring and collecting data on how government policy changes affect the economy.
- The Fed must remain very focused on data right now.
- Monetary policy is well positioned to achieve the Fed’s goals.
- Economic data is sending mixed signals.
- The economy started the year on solid footing.
- The labor market entered the year better balanced.
- Data suggests the public believes near-term inflation pressures will ease.
- Slowing the pace of balance sheet reduction was a natural step for the central bank.
- The disinflation process has been uneven.
- Many different economic scenarios are possible right now.
- Current interest rate levels are appropriate.
- There is currently a high level of uncertainty in the economy and in policymaking.
- Today’s moderately restrictive monetary policy is fully justified.
- I expect economic growth to slow in part due to lower immigration.
Austan Goolsbee (Fed)
- The evidence on how sentiment affects economic activity is mixed, but contacts from the Midwest report that confidence is influencing their decisions.
- Uncertainty could impact corporate investment plans and weaken the economy.
- An economic slowdown may justify rate cuts, but if inflation rises beyond the impact of tariffs or exceeds expectations, the Fed would have to revise its outlook.
- Current hard data does not reflect 1970s-style stagflation, but it is concerning when both inflation and unemployment are rising.
- Tariffs raise prices and reduce output — a stagflationary impulse.
- Responding to stagflation depends on how it affects inflation and the labor market.
- There is no universal response to stagflation — much depends on expectations.
- There is nothing more uncomfortable than a stagflationary environment.
- If long-term inflation expectations begin to rise, the Fed will have to act.
- The Fed’s commitment to maintaining 2% inflation is rock solid.
- Beyond tariffs, the Fed must also consider upcoming tax cuts and other factors.
- The longer the Fed waits, the greater the risk that rate cuts will need to come later and more aggressively.
- During periods of uncertainty, it’s important to gather as much data as possible.
- I still believe the economy is resilient, and if inflation continues to fall, interest rates will be lower in 12–18 months.
- We must be cautious with the term “transitory” — in this case, it depends on whether tariffs apply to intermediate goods, trigger retaliation, and how they pass through to consumers.
- The larger and more supply-shock-like the tariffs are, the harder they’ll be for the Fed to look through.
- Imports make up only 11% of GDP, so one-time tariffs that don’t provoke retaliation are more likely to be transitory.
- Before deciding how to respond to tariffs, the Fed needs to understand their duration, potential for retaliation, and impact on prices.
- Unemployment and inflation reflect progress toward the Fed’s dual mandate.
- Macroeconomic data continues to show strength in the economy.
- Markets want information quickly, but that’s not realistic right now.
- Current conditions may be a shock to the economy, depending on how long they persist.
- Businesses are anxious and holding back capital expenditures due to tariff uncertainty.
- Among business contacts, there is a clear shift toward caution and delaying investment spending.
- In times of high uncertainty, we must wait for more clarity before making significant moves.