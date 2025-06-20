Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Fed's Barkin comments on US economy 🏛️

17:59 20 June 2025

Fed member, Thomas Barkin commented today the situation in the US economy and businesses. Here is the breakdown from his remarks. His comments are more 'hawkish' than Fed Waller's; Barkin signals no rush with a rate cut and still 'wait & see' mode due to unexpected effects from tariffs.

Fed Barkin

  • Businesses are still in wait-and-see mode on capital spending and hiring plans.

  • There is no conviction on where trade policy will settle, or on how it will impact prices and jobs.

  • Firms not impacted by tariffs see confusion over trade policy as a moment to raise prices for other reasons.

  • Firms say they expect to raise prices later in the year as more expensive imported goods work into their inventories.

  • The job market and consumption are holding up.

  • There is nothing urgent in the data warranting a rate cut at this point.

  • We can't ignore a spike in inflation if it comes; price indexes are still above target.

  • I am not ready to dismiss inflation risk from tariffs.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

20.06.2025
18:44

Daily summary: Wall Street erases all early-trading gains, euro's strength continues (20.06.2025)

Wall Street indices turned negative after the Wall Street Journal published a report on plans to tighten U.S. export regulations for semiconductor...

 18:24

🍫 COCOA dips 6%

Cocoa futures are down nearly 6% today, hitting a two-month low. Once again, the cause of the panic sell-off and spike in volatility is the forecast of...

 17:56

Three markets to watch next week (20.06.2025)

The week brought intense activity for investors, driven by both macroeconomic reports and geopolitical developments. The upcoming week is expected to remain...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app