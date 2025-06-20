Fed's Barkin comments on US economy 🏛️

Fed member, Thomas Barkin commented today the situation in the US economy and businesses. Here is the breakdown from his remarks. His comments are more 'hawkish' than Fed Waller's; Barkin signals no rush with a rate cut and still 'wait & see' mode due to unexpected effects from tariffs. Fed Barkin Businesses are still in wait-and-see mode on capital spending and hiring plans.

There is no conviction on where trade policy will settle, or on how it will impact prices and jobs.

Firms not impacted by tariffs see confusion over trade policy as a moment to raise prices for other reasons.

Firms say they expect to raise prices later in the year as more expensive imported goods work into their inventories.

The job market and consumption are holding up.

There is nothing urgent in the data warranting a rate cut at this point.

We can't ignore a spike in inflation if it comes; price indexes are still above target.

I am not ready to dismiss inflation risk from tariffs.

