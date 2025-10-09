Ferrari disappoints investors as shares drop 16%

-
The company lowers its electric vehicle sales forecast from 40% to 20%
-
Delays affecting the second EV model
-
The company lowers its electric vehicle sales forecast from 40% to 20%
-
Delays affecting the second EV model
Ferrari has unveiled its first fully electric car, set to hit the market in 2026. The new model, designed in collaboration with Jony Ive, will be larger than traditional Ferrari sports cars, although it will not be an SUV. The vehicle’s price is expected to start at $535,000.
Due to low demand for luxury electric cars and technological challenges related to batteries, the company has lowered its forecast for the share of electric vehicles in sales by 2030 from 40% to 20%. The second electric model will be introduced no earlier than 2028. Production of the electric car will take place in a new factory in Maranello, which will allow simultaneous manufacturing of combustion engine, hybrid, and electric vehicles.
At the same time, Ferrari presented its strategy for 2030, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions and investing in sustainability, production digitalization, and vehicle personalization. Following the announcement, the company’s stock price experienced a significant drop, falling as much as 16%, mainly due to lower-than-expected electric vehicle sales forecasts.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)
Trump tariff threat to China sends shockwaves through financial markets
U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.