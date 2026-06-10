Food Better than Tech❓Cracker Barrel Surges 32% After Crushing Q3 Earnings 🍳 📈

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL.US) saw its stock skyrocket over 32% in morning trading, hitting a session high of $48.20 (currently up around 25%) . The massive rally follows a stellar fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings report that soundly beat Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Defying a down day for the broader markets, the restaurant chain flipped an anticipated per-share loss into a solid profit and dramatically raised its full-year guidance.

Key Financial Highlights & Guidance Upgrades

Massive Earnings Beat: Reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29, completely erasing analyst consensus estimates of a $0.42 loss.

Revenue Outperformance: Pulled in $797.4 million for the quarter, beating the $777 million forecast.

Boosted Outlook: Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $3.27–$3.30 billion and lifted adjusted EBITDA projections to $120–$125 million (up from $85–$100 million).

Improving Margins: Commodity inflation expectations were lowered to the low 2% range, while corporate restructuring is on track to save $20–$25 million annually.

Turnaround Traction and Market Defiance

The stock's explosive movement was entirely company-driven, unfolding against a bleak macro backdrop where the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and NASDAQ all dropped roughly 0.5%. Investor confidence was further anchored by a Wells Fargo upgrade to Overweight (with a price target bumped to $50) and a declared $0.25 quarterly dividend.

CEO Julie Masino credited operational initiatives for the momentum. For the first time in over four years, retail comps outperformed restaurant comps. Additionally, customer satisfaction metrics saw a noticeable lift—including a 4% increase in Google star ratings—while a $47.4 million litigation settlement windfall and a loyalty program nearing 12 million members capped off an overwhelmingly positive quarter for the brand.

Defensive Stock Riding a Sector Rotation?

Cracker Barrel is a restaurant and retail chain best known for its country-style dining experience and attached gift shops. It generates revenue from Southern-inspired comfort food, including breakfast items and family-style meals, alongside sales of home décor, apparel, toys, and seasonal merchandise in its stores. The company delivered strong earnings in a generally subdued market environment, which has also supported a broader sector rotation from expensive, higher-risk technology stocks toward more traditional, defensive consumer businesses, potentially providing an additional tailwind to the stock.



CBRL.US (W1)

Cracker Barrel's stock shows a powerful bullish reversal. A massive weekly green candle has surged above the 10-period and 50-period EMAs, testing the 100-period EMA (dark purple line) near $45.16. This breakout cleanly clears the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level ($41.36) and is confronting the 50% level ($45.26). Meanwhile, the RSI (14) has spiked toward 69.7, signaling strong upward momentum approaching overbought territory.

Source: xStation5