Lumentum earnings: The photonics industry is accelerating thanks to AI

Lumentum’s Q2 FY2026 earnings call went clearly better than expected, and an even bigger positive surprise was the outlook for the coming months.

The optical components manufacturer is benefiting from a further sharp rise in investment in AI data centers, which is driving demand for optical switches and advanced lasers.

The company’s shares are up about 8% at the open in post-earnings trading.

Earnings

The company’s revenue exceeded the psychological threshold of USD 1,00 billion, versus market expectations of around USD 988 million. This represents growth of about 109% year over year and 24% quarter over quarter.

EPS reached USD 3.23, beating the consensus of about USD 2.9 to 3.0. Earnings per share rose by a staggering 267% year over year, materially above even the optimistic end of management’s guidance.



This outsized profit growth was one of the key elements for investors.

Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 50.4% from 47.9% in the prior quarter, while operating margin reached 36.6%, exceeding the upper end of the company’s earlier forecast.

The reported GAAP net loss of USD 7.16 billion looks dramatic, but it does not reflect Lumentum’s operating condition. It stems primarily from a one-off, non-cash accounting loss related to debt conversion.



Lumentum is effectively using strong demand to bring to market a more favorable product mix. The growth is not only large but also higher quality and, as company representatives claim, it is only the beginning.

Guidance

This is clearly the strongest point of the earnings release. Lumentum management expects revenue in the range of USD 1.225 to 1.275 billion. The prior consensus was about USD 1.16 billion.

Adjusted EPS guidance is USD 4.05 to 4.35, versus expectations of around USD 3.60.

Conclusion

The main growth engine remains infrastructure built for artificial intelligence. The company is at the forefront of the photonics industry, meaning the use of optical components to transmit data. This industry will likely be absolutely crucial in the next stages of AI infrastructure buildout. That follows from hard limits of today’s data center architecture. Traditional cables and switches imply an upper speed limit based on the physical properties of the components. In addition, these components heat up, wasting energy by converting it into heat first, and then again when that same heat has to be removed to maintain operational efficiency. Photonics uses lasers, fiber optics, and glass to avoid most of these problems, while increasing transmission speeds close to the limit set by our current understanding of the laws of physics.

Until recently, large-scale deployment of photonics simply did not make sense. But in the face of unprecedented investment and an insatiable appetite among technology companies for computing power, this field is shifting from a curiosity into a foundation of the entire investment boom. The results are only starting to show up in the numbers.

OCS switch shipments doubled versus the previous quarter, and in the next period their sales are expected to clearly exceed USD 100 million.

The company is also ramping production of 1.6T transceivers as well as EML, CW, and high-power lasers. Demand remains strong enough that production capacity in some categories still limits the pace of order fulfillment.

The results confirm that Lumentum is one of the main beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure buildout. At the same time, the very high share valuation means the market is expecting further upward revisions to guidance and near-flawless scaling of production. Assessing the attractiveness of the stock itself is becoming increasingly demanding, especially after a strong rise in the share price.

Lumentum technical analysis (D1)

Despite a significant repricing in April to June, the uptrend was defended after a rebound from around 620. The price has moved away from the EMA200, and as long as it remains above the 100% Fibonacci level of the previous upward wave, the technical picture remains bullish, with a potential move toward the peak marked by the 161.8% Fibonacci level. Source: xStation5