Give credit where credit is due. Nvidia has once again done what it does best.

The market is only just beginning to digest NVIDIA’s latest report, and even the first minutes of after-hours trading already show how elevated expectations for the company had become. At the time of writing, just a few minutes before 11:00 PM, NVIDIA’s shares are fluctuating around the flat line in after-hours trading, which clearly suggests that investors are still trying to assess whether even such strong results are sufficient given the scale of earlier optimism surrounding the entire artificial intelligence market. This in fact best reflects the company’s current positioning. The market is no longer asking whether NVIDIA will deliver strong results. The question is rather whether they will be strong enough to continue supporting the narrative of a multi-year AI supercycle.

But credit where credit is due. NVIDIA has once again delivered a report that is difficult to describe as anything other than impressive. The company closed the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 with revenue of USD 81.6 billion, representing an 85% year-over-year increase and a 20% increase compared to the previous quarter. Just a few years ago, numbers of this magnitude would have seemed completely abstract for a semiconductor company. Today, NVIDIA is achieving them while maintaining a growth trajectory that looks more like an aggressive expansion phase than that of one of the largest technology companies in the world.

The Data Center segment stands out the most, generating USD 75.2 billion in revenue and undoubtedly serving as the absolute core of the entire report. This is where the scale of NVIDIA’s transformation over recent years becomes most evident. A company that not long ago was primarily associated with gaming and graphics cards for personal computers has now become one of the key pillars of global artificial intelligence infrastructure. In practice, a large portion of the current AI boom is built on NVIDIA’s chips, its architecture, and the technological ecosystem it has developed over many years.

Importantly, the exceptionally strong revenue growth continues to be accompanied by outstanding profitability. Gross margin remained close to 75%, while both operating income and net income once again reached record levels. This is a crucial signal for the market, as it shows that NVIDIA is not only benefiting from rising demand for artificial intelligence, but also remains a company capable of effectively monetising its technological advantage. At such scale, sustaining margins at these levels is a clear confirmation that competition remains significantly behind.

Even more important than the results themselves, however, is what the company communicates regarding the coming quarters. Guidance points to revenue of around USD 91 billion for the next quarter, indicating that NVIDIA continues to see very strong demand for its solutions and does not observe any meaningful signs of a slowdown in AI infrastructure investment. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that this outlook does not include the full potential of the Chinese market within the Data Center compute segment. In other words, even without significant contribution from China, the company is still growing at a pace that remains largely out of reach for most of the market.

Today’s report is therefore much more than just another strong quarterly release. It confirms that NVIDIA has moved beyond being a traditional semiconductor company and has become a central element of the entire artificial intelligence narrative. In many ways, it is now NVIDIA’s results that drive sentiment across the entire technology sector and shape investor conviction that the current AI boom still has a long runway ahead.

Of course, as the scale of the business continues to expand, market expectations also rise. At such a high valuation, investors will remain extremely sensitive to any signs of slowing growth momentum, margin pressure, or increasing competition. However, after these results, it is difficult to escape the impression that NVIDIA remains a company that is not only benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom, but also largely defining the pace of development of the entire AI market.