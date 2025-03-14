GOLD breaks the $3,000 barrier 📈

🚨 Gold surpasses the psychological barrier for the first time in history, gaining 0.5% on the day.

The price of gold has broken through the historic $3,000 per ounce level for the first time. The prolonged uptrend in this precious metal continues, further fueled by ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's policies, increasing investor interest in so-called "safe-haven" assets. Investor shift toward risk-off strategies is particularly evident in the deepening correction on the U.S. stock market.

President Trump's tariff threats are intensifying fears of another global trade war, which could ultimately push the U.S. into an economic recession.

At the same time, gold prices are increasingly supported by global central banks. In 2024 alone, central bank purchases accounted for approximately 20% of total demand. The pace of gold accumulation by central banks has nearly doubled since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Uncertainty is already extremely high. Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, gold has gained over 10% in value.

Gold breaks above $3,000 for the first time and resumes its long-term uptrend. Source: xStation