GOLD gains 0.7%📈Ascending triangle pattern?

Gold gains almost 2% today, forming an ascending triangle pattern, signalling strong demand and market appetite on trend continuation. Trump signalled today on Truth Social, that Fed member, Lisa Cook 'must resign, now' which is a clear signal for markets, that the 'war' between US president and Federal Reserve is far from the end, pressuring US dollar and increasing appetite on 'safe haven' assets. The US dollar (USDIDX) weakened after Donald Trump remarks.
GOLD (D1 interval)
As we can see below, the GOLD is forming ascending triangle - the technical pattern, which usually signals attempt for trend continuation. The major supply zone is set near $3430 per ounce.
Source: xStation5
