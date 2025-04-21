Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

⚡GOLD surges 2%

08:40 21 April 2025

Gold hits record $3,400 near as Trump threatens to fire Fed chair, Powell; US dollar sinks 🗽

Gold (GOLD) is up over 2% today, driven by market uncertainty and a weakening U.S. dollar, which took a sharp hit as investors began seriously pricing in the risk of a leadership change at the Federal Reserve after Donald Trump signalled firing Fed chair Powell as possible. Dollar index futures (USDIDX) are down more than 1.2%, while EUR/USD is gaining 0.85%, setting new local highs around 1.15.

  • On Friday, Donald Trump stated that he could fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell if he really wanted to, while National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett confirmed that Trump intends to do so. A weaker dollar has long been a goal of Trump’s administration, citing export competitiveness as a key advantage.
  • Trump has also been openly pressuring Powell for some time, arguing that the U.S. is experiencing “virtually no inflation” and that interest rates should have been lowered long ago. Markets are reacting to this rhetoric as another sign of Trump’s unpredictability, which is seen as undermining the institutional and legal order in the United States, while also signaling a potential pivot toward a more dovish Federal Reserve policy. Powell’s current term ends in May 2026.

Gold is emerging as a major beneficiary of this shift—not only as an "anti-dollar" asset but also as a traditional safe haven in times of geopolitical tension or political upheaval that threatens fiat currencies. Today, the metal has reached a new all-time high near $3,400 per ounce. The mix of softening US macro readings, persisted trade war tensions (still no deal announced), geopolitical uncertainty and possible Fed 'dovish put' without the Powell support gold.  

Source: xStation5

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

22.04.2025
15:59

Lagarde: 'We don't see a recession in the Euro area'. EURUSD up 0.25% 🇪🇺

EURUSD returns above 1.148 following comments by ECB President Christine Lagarde: “We don’t see a recession in the Euro area.” Key...

 15:33

BREAKING: Richmond Fed well below markets expectations🗽US100 rebounds 2%

Richmond Fed Composite Index: -13 (Forecast -7, Previous -4) US100 rebounds more than 2% today, ignoring weaker than expected US macro readings and...

 14:25

Boeing up 3% in premarket after agreeing to sell parts of digital aviation unit ✈️

Boeing has agreed to sell parts of its Digital Aviation Solutions business to Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion in an all-cash deal, while retaining core...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app