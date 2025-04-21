⚡GOLD surges 2%

Gold hits record $3,400 near as Trump threatens to fire Fed chair, Powell; US dollar sinks 🗽
Gold (GOLD) is up over 2% today, driven by market uncertainty and a weakening U.S. dollar, which took a sharp hit as investors began seriously pricing in the risk of a leadership change at the Federal Reserve after Donald Trump signalled firing Fed chair Powell as possible. Dollar index futures (USDIDX) are down more than 1.2%, while EUR/USD is gaining 0.85%, setting new local highs around 1.15.
- On Friday, Donald Trump stated that he could fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell if he really wanted to, while National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett confirmed that Trump intends to do so. A weaker dollar has long been a goal of Trump’s administration, citing export competitiveness as a key advantage.
- Trump has also been openly pressuring Powell for some time, arguing that the U.S. is experiencing “virtually no inflation” and that interest rates should have been lowered long ago. Markets are reacting to this rhetoric as another sign of Trump’s unpredictability, which is seen as undermining the institutional and legal order in the United States, while also signaling a potential pivot toward a more dovish Federal Reserve policy. Powell’s current term ends in May 2026.
Gold is emerging as a major beneficiary of this shift—not only as an "anti-dollar" asset but also as a traditional safe haven in times of geopolitical tension or political upheaval that threatens fiat currencies. Today, the metal has reached a new all-time high near $3,400 per ounce. The mix of softening US macro readings, persisted trade war tensions (still no deal announced), geopolitical uncertainty and possible Fed 'dovish put' without the Powell support gold.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.