Google Cloud and Qualcomm deepen cooperation around AI agents ⚔️

- The goal is to introduce multimodal and hybrid (edge-to-cloud) artificial intelligence in cars.
- Hybrid architecture combines on-device AI with the cloud.
- Faster time-to-market thanks to an optimized reference architecture.
Qualcomm Technologies and Google Cloud are expanding their partnership to enable automakers to build and deploy a new generation of multimodal AI agents in and around vehicles. The collaboration combines Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent — powered by Gemini models — with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, orchestrating on-device and cloud inference for low-latency responsiveness and deep, continuously updated capabilities. Automakers receive a robust toolkit and reference architecture to shorten development time, moving beyond simple commands toward branded, conversational, and highly personalized experiences. The joint solution allows automakers to differentiate themselves as software-defined vehicles become the norm.
Qualcomm financial situation
Looking at recent quarters, Qualcomm’s results are satisfactory, especially considering its relatively attractive market valuation.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.