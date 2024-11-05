Hugo Boss loses 6% amid Q3 earnings report pressured by falling China demand📉

Despite better data from China, which tends to support sentiment in the European luxury goods sector (battered, by weakness in Chinese consumers), Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) shares are losing nearly 5% today, and weakness is evident in the broader fashion sector on the Old Continent. The company's Q3 annual sales growth rose very little from €1.027 billion in Q3 2023 to €1.029 billion today. The company reaffirmed previous cautious full-year forecasts, which disappointed investors hoping for an upward revision.
- Quarterly net income fell to €55 million, down from €63 million in Q3 2023 (€0.79 per share vs. €0.91 in the previous quarter); EBIT fell to €78 million, down from €88 million in Q3 2023, and operating profit posted a 7% y/y decline.
- Hugo Boss pointed to dormant demand in China as the reason for the cyclical weakness. However, investors see a broader problem in the 'affordable fashion' sector, which has lost 'pricing power' as inflation evaporates and consumer habits change.
- A number of critics in the sector suggest that some companies have made the mistake of creating lines of apparel and footwear, at lower prices, over-engineering their brands. Given this backdrop, investors see a perpetuating risk of lower valuation multiples in the fashion sector. Still, brands such as Hermes (RMS.FR), and Brunello Cuccinelli (BC.IT), which have not entered the 'commercial' sector and maintain high prices for a limited number of products, remain relatively resilient.
Hugo Boss stock price chart (H1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Along with Hugo Boss shares, French fashion holding Kering (KER.FR), whose shares are losing almost 1.5% today, is recording another decline. The company's shares are near 2016 lows.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.