Meanwhile, AMD is closing the gap with NVIDIA, becoming a crucial player for AI and tech companies, and this year the stock performance of both companies has surpassed benchmarks, with AMD now leading the pace of innovations

IBM has announced a significant breakthrough in quantum computing, demonstrating that a key error-correction algorithm can now run in real time on standard AMD hardware. This milestone brings quantum computers closer to practical applications, allowing their integration with existing systems and testing under realistic conditions.

The algorithm, developed by IBM in June, was designed to effectively reduce the high error rates of qubits. A representative from IBM’s quantum initiatives highlighted that running the algorithm on widely available and relatively affordable AMD chips, at speeds ten times above the minimum requirements, represents a major step forward.

The collaboration between IBM and AMD on a hybrid architecture combining classical and quantum computing aims to create a more accessible ecosystem, enabling businesses to test and optimize quantum algorithms on classical hardware before deploying them on fully operational quantum computers. This is expected to accelerate innovation and expand the practical use of quantum technology.

For AMD, this achievement signals a rapid catch-up with its main rival, NVIDIA. The company is becoming an increasingly important player in the high-performance computing sector, strengthening its position as a key supplier for firms developing advanced AI systems, including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. AMD chips are increasingly used not only in traditional servers and graphics cards but also in modern systems that require integration of classical and quantum algorithms.

The milestone aligns with IBM’s long-term plan to build the Starling quantum computer by 2029. The work on the algorithm was completed a year ahead of schedule, highlighting the company’s fast progress in the competitive landscape. The hybrid classical-quantum platform could accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies and open new opportunities for businesses worldwide.

This year, both IBM and, especially, AMD have seen stock price growth significantly outperforming industry benchmarks. Experts note that AMD is now setting the pace for innovation and shaping the development direction in AI chips and quantum computing systems.