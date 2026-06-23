IBM and OpenAI Partnership Shows Where AI May Start Generating Real Revenue

Over the past two years, investors have focused primarily on the technological race among the largest companies developing artificial intelligence. Increasingly, however, a new question is emerging: where will AI begin creating tangible business value for enterprises?

The latest partnership between IBM and OpenAI may provide part of the answer. The companies announced a collaboration aimed at leveraging advanced AI models in the field of enterprise cybersecurity. While at first glance this may appear to be just another technology partnership, its significance could extend far beyond the IT security sector itself.

Cybersecurity has long been an industry struggling with a shortage of qualified professionals. At the same time, organizations must analyze a growing number of alerts, incidents, and potential threats. In practice, this creates enormous demand for solutions capable of automating tasks that are currently performed by security analysts.

This is precisely where artificial intelligence may find one of its most natural commercial applications. AI models are becoming increasingly effective at analyzing large volumes of data, identifying patterns, and generating recommendations. These tasks closely resemble the day-to-day responsibilities of cybersecurity teams.

From OpenAI’s perspective, the collaboration with IBM aligns with a broader market expansion strategy. Until now, the company has been primarily associated with ChatGPT and consumer-focused products. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that its long-term ambitions extend far beyond that. The enterprise market offers significantly larger budgets and more predictable revenue streams than the consumer segment.

For IBM, the partnership is equally important. The company has spent years building its position as a provider of solutions for large enterprises and institutions. Integrating OpenAI’s most advanced models into its security platforms could enable IBM to offer customers a new generation of services based on cybersecurity automation.

It is also worth viewing this move within the broader context of the AI market’s evolution. In recent months, much attention has been devoted to chip manufacturers, data center operators, and infrastructure providers. Increasingly, however, there are signs that the next phase of growth may occur at the application layer—that is, in specific business use cases powered by artificial intelligence.

If AI truly begins taking over some of the responsibilities currently handled by IT security teams, it could become one of the first examples of large-scale monetization of this technology in the enterprise environment. For the market, this would be an important signal that artificial intelligence is gradually moving from the infrastructure-building phase to the stage of generating real operational benefits for businesses.

From this perspective, the IBM–OpenAI partnership is more than just another collaboration between two technology companies. It is further evidence that the AI market is increasingly shifting from questions about what AI models can do to questions about where and how this technology will generate revenue.