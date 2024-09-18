Intuitive Machines soars 53% driven by contract with NASA📈

Shares of Intuitive Machines (LUNR.US) rallies today more than 50% as company sign worth max. amount of $4.82 billion NASA contract for moon data satellites. Current market cap of Intuitive Machines is $1.1 billion, however huge amount of debt and diluting shareholders ended with big shares crash since 2021. We can see also improved sentiments across other space payload company, Momentus (MNTS.US) gains almost 6% however Vrigin Galactic (SPCE.US) drops 3%, and Redwire shares (RDW.US) are flat.
Cantor Fitzgerald analysts commented that this deal is a proof that company may win deals in a long term and may be a catalyst for better sentiments. The company itself called this deal as 'inflection point' for its business operations. Intuitive Machines was the first US company leading soft-land cargo mission in February 2024, and signed another space cargo deal delivery in August (worth $117 million, for six research and technology payloads to the Moon’s South Pole).
Source: xStation5
