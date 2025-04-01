Johnson & Johnson Shares Fall as Judge Rejects $10 Billion Talc Settlement

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) shares fell more than 3.5% to $159.60 in premarket trading Tuesday after a U.S. bankruptcy judge rejected the company's $10 billion proposal to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging its talc products cause cancer.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The ruling marks the third time J&J's bankruptcy strategy has failed in court. Judge Christopher Lopez determined that the company's voting process was flawed and that at least half of the votes cast "cannot count."
Rather than appeal, Johnson & Johnson announced it would "return to the tort system to litigate and defeat these meritless talc claims" and will reverse approximately $7 billion previously set aside for settlement.
The company faces around 90,000 pending claims but maintains its products are safe and do not cause cancer. J&J stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the U.S. in 2020, switching to a cornstarch formulation.
Despite this setback, J&J's stock had gained roughly 15% year-to-date before the ruling.
Johnson & Johnson (D1 Interval)
The stock is trading near the 50-day SMA in premarket trading, which aligns with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Bears may target a retest of the 200-day SMA at $156.21, followed by the 100-day SMA. The RSI has failed to break its bearish divergence, maintaining lower highs, while the MACD remains narrow after a bearish crossover.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.