Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

JOIN LIVE: NFP Report

13:14 6 June 2025

Join research director Kathleen Brooks NOW as she follows the US Non Farm Payrolls report live. The financial markets are jittery as we lead up to this payrolls report.

Join Kathleen Brooks here NOW

Growth fears have been on investors’ minds in recent months, after a spate of weaker than expected economic data. This has led to a sharp decline in the Citi economic surprise index, as you can see below. There are signs that a slowdown in the economy is starting to impact the labour market. The employment component of the ISM manufacturing survey is deep in contraction territory. Private sector payrolls expanded at their lowest level since March 2023, and initial jobless claims are also at an 8-month high.

The US economy needs to create approximately 200k jobs per month for the unemployment rate to remain stable, likewise, initial jobless claims need to stay below 260k-270k per week for the unemployment rate not to rise. The question is, will job growth slow to such an extent that the unemployment rate rises? The consensus is no, not yet. It is worth considering the economic backdrop, to determine if a downside surprise in the labour market data could materialise on Friday. Consumer sentiment has picked up in recent weeks, although it remains at low levels, business confidence has also picked up from the lows, and the layoff rate, as calculated by the Jolts survey, remains stable.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

06.06.2025
18:52

Daily summary: Strong labor market fuels risk appetite among investors 📈

U.S. indices are finishing the week higher after better-than-expected data from the U.S. labor market. The biggest gains are seen in the small-cap...

 15:17

US Open: strong NFP report supports demand in the stock market 📈🔎

Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns...

 15:11

US stocks surge on payrolls and Tesla

The US payrolls report was stronger than expected for May. The economy created 139k jobs last month, the consensus was for a 126k reading. The April figure...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app