JOIN LIVE: NFP Report

Join research director Kathleen Brooks NOW as she follows the US Non Farm Payrolls report live. The financial markets are jittery as we lead up to this payrolls report.
Growth fears have been on investors’ minds in recent months, after a spate of weaker than expected economic data. This has led to a sharp decline in the Citi economic surprise index, as you can see below. There are signs that a slowdown in the economy is starting to impact the labour market. The employment component of the ISM manufacturing survey is deep in contraction territory. Private sector payrolls expanded at their lowest level since March 2023, and initial jobless claims are also at an 8-month high.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The US economy needs to create approximately 200k jobs per month for the unemployment rate to remain stable, likewise, initial jobless claims need to stay below 260k-270k per week for the unemployment rate not to rise. The question is, will job growth slow to such an extent that the unemployment rate rises? The consensus is no, not yet. It is worth considering the economic backdrop, to determine if a downside surprise in the labour market data could materialise on Friday. Consumer sentiment has picked up in recent weeks, although it remains at low levels, business confidence has also picked up from the lows, and the layoff rate, as calculated by the Jolts survey, remains stable.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.