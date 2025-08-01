Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Join Live Now: NFP Report

13:15 1 August 2025

Join research director Kathleen Brooks NOW and get the July Non Farm Payrolls report.

Join Kathleen NOW here

The resilience of the US economy in the face of tariff threats is also impacting the FX market. Since the previous NFP report the dollar has surged. The dollar index looks like it has put in a low above 96.50, and at the time of writing DXY was testing its 50-day sma at 98.30, after a broad weakening in the euro at the start of this week. Once the dollar clears this hurdle, it suggests that short term upside momentum is building, which could lead to further gains. 

We think that another positive reading for payrolls, around the 150K level, could trigger more dollar strength. The weakness in the euro this week means that the focus will be on EUR/USD during this payrolls report. In the one hour after the May and June payrolls readings, the euro weakened by 0.3% and 0.2% respectively, thus, another upside payrolls surprise could weigh further on the euro. Likewise, USD/JPY has a historically close relationship with the payrolls  report. Similar to EUR/USD, the JPY  has weakened after the last two payrolls readings were released. USD/JPY strengthened by 0.4% and 0.66% in May and June, respectively. 

Since the yen and the euro are key FX trading pairs for the USD, if these two currencies weaken vs. the USD on the back of this Friday’s payrolls report, then we could see broad based dollar strength as we move into August. 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

01.08.2025
18:45

Daily summary: Wall Street and dollar sell off on weak macro data (01.08.2025)

August begins with the topic of tariffs and disappointing macroeconomic data from the U.S., which are pushing American indices down from their recent...

 18:01

Three markets to watch next week (01.08.2025)

The final days of July brought increased volatility in the markets, driven on one hand by the hawkish stance of the Fed, and on the other by strong earnings...

 15:59

US OPEN: Tariffs and weak NFP ignite broad selloff (01.08.2025)

Wall Street takes a big step back on Friday as both tariffs effective date and jobs data continue to spoil the mood. Russell 2000 dips the most (US2000:...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app