JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said recession risk could materialize 📌

- A US recession is likely
- Progress on trade deals is essential to calm markets
- The U.S. economy is relatively strong due to past stimulus
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that a US recession is a likely outcome, driven by persistent inflation, slowing growth, and expected credit defaults, although none have emerged yet.
He emphasized that sticky inflation won’t fade quickly and anticipates more credit issues than seen in a long time. While the current market turmoil caused by tariffs doesn't match the 2008 financial crisis, Dimon urged policymakers to calm markets by showing progress on trade deals, which take time and should aim to strengthen global trade partners, especially in Europe. He noted that massive COVID-era spending temporarily buoyed the U.S. economy, which is still performing relatively well compared to other advanced nations. However, unresolved trade tensions are hurting business activity—IPOs are being canceled and loan deals delayed, impacting smaller companies.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Dimon highlighted the need for tax competitiveness, advocating for higher earned income tax credits over corporate taxes. He also stressed tailored financial regulations for smaller banks.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.